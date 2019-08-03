Agf Investments Has Lowered 3M Co. (MMM) Holding by $3.46 Million; Stock Price Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Boosted Position in At&T (T)

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 16,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 361,590 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.13 million, down from 378,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 13/04/2018 – IOC SAYS PACT FOR BOOKING 3M TONS/Y REGASIFICATION CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97M shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on the dying pay-TV model; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.15M shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 1,557 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 20 shares. Fruth Investment holds 9,085 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 9,562 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 0% or 83,453 shares. Keystone Planning owns 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,673 shares. The California-based Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.92% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jump Trading Limited Com has 10,258 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,067 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 1,435 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.93% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The Pennsylvania-based Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 5.14% or 52,000 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 selling transactions for $11.91 million activity. Vrohidis Ippocratis had sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31,145 shares to 243,122 shares, valued at $86.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 51,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors owns 375,774 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 1.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.93% or 97,830 shares. Penobscot Invest Management Com accumulated 0.71% or 107,082 shares. 77.60M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership. Pnc Fincl owns 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 11.05 million shares. Hamel Associates stated it has 7,510 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Botty Limited holds 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 25,883 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kames Public Limited reported 54,615 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has invested 1.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Telos Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cleararc owns 176,802 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 58,895 were accumulated by Premier Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company.

