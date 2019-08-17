Agf Investments Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Stake By $572,176; Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX) Has 1.78 Sentiment

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 71 investment professionals opened new or increased equity positions, while 40 cut down and sold stakes in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 63.56 million shares, down from 69.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 27 Increased: 53 New Position: 18.

Agf Investments Inc increased Ecolab Inc. (ECL) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 3,251 shares as Ecolab Inc. (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 35,212 shares with $6.22 million value, up from 31,961 last quarter. Ecolab Inc. now has $59.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $206.81. About 1.18M shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Agf Investments Inc decreased Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 4,839 shares to 138,630 valued at $38.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 24,139 shares and now owns 1.63 million shares. Ishares Msci Thailand Etf (THD) was reduced too.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity. Shares for $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David.

Among 14 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $154 lowest target. $187.79’s average target is -9.20% below currents $206.81 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $167 target. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Thursday, April 18. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $186 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parthenon Ltd Com holds 1,332 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 16,631 shares. First United State Bank Tru invested in 0.44% or 4,010 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Motco invested in 100 shares. 883,811 are owned by Us National Bank De. Strs Ohio holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 128,709 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 2.24M shares. 97,334 are owned by Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd. Essex Company Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Baxter Bros stated it has 8,000 shares. Suntrust Banks invested in 220,649 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 117,970 were reported by Invest Svcs Of America. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Phocas Financial Corp. holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc owns 2.29 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Farallon Capital Management Llc has 0.16% invested in the company for 4.20 million shares. The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.15% in the stock. Fosun International Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 472,580 shares.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $319.76 million. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen -targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products.

