Agf Investments Has Increased Its Granite Construction (GVA) Position; Sifco Industries Has 0.67 Sentiment

Sifco Industries Inc (SIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.55, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 6 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Sifco Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sifco Industries Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Agf Investments Inc increased Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) stake by 99.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 50,000 shares as Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)’s stock declined 21.94%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 100,404 shares with $4.33 million value, up from 50,404 last quarter. Granite Construction Inc. now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 525,506 shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Granite One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers for the Third Year in a Row; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $16.74 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. for 207,979 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 242,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 166,119 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

It closed at $2.9 lastly. It is down 51.61% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GVA shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 44.17 million shares or 1.63% less from 44.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.