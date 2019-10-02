Agf Investments Has Increased Its Analog Devices (ADI) Stake by $491,344; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose, Holder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.71 Million

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10 million, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.40% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.03. About 1.11M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 25,030 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.83 million, up from 20,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 804,580 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssr Mining Inc. by 200,202 shares to 121,398 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) by 59,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,477 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Adr (NYSE:PBR).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices -2% on downside outlook – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 106% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Senior Vice President of Global Operations & Technology Joseph Hassett Just Sold A Bunch Of Shares In Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 32 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.71% or 130,890 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company owns 0.12% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 47,135 shares. American Century Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri reported 0.19% stake. Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.15% or 69,630 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Bancorp And Trust owns 1,290 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 137,467 shares. Brookmont Cap Management has invested 2.38% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Fmr reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Cibc World Inc reported 16,327 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Company Pa holds 0.03% or 3,210 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Invest Management Inc holds 4,994 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 2,302 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. 1.48M were accumulated by Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership. Service Automobile Association accumulated 15,831 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 21,984 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 168,093 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) owns 21,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1.10 million shares. California Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 423,823 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested in 0.01% or 150,894 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 60,630 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp reported 12,693 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.36M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Canopy Growth Can Exonerate Vaping Industry – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Aurora Cannabis May Have Made a Big Mistake By Not Partnering With a Beverage Company – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet Healthcare: Getting Ready For A Spin – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.