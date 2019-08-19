Agf Investments Has Decreased Suncor Energy (SU) Stake by $21.87 Million; Market Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Comgest Global Investors Sas Increased Position

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 345,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.32M, up from 691,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $138.11. About 14.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 683,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 1.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.01 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 1.61M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENCOURAGED BY SUPPORT FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 13/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$51; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares to 101,300 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.55 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.