Agf Investments Has Decreased Stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by $4.66 Million; Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding as Valuation Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp analyzed 43,078 shares as the company's stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49 million, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $64.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $250.66. About 548,921 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 84.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc analyzed 931,048 shares as the company's stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 166,648 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.2573 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7827. About 10.04M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $216.38M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year's $0.17 per share. ECA's profit will be $216.38M for 7.47 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 120,414 shares to 190,414 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:MPC) by 18,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Sony Corp. Adr (NYSE:SNE).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.06 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.