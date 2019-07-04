Agf Investments Has Cut National Retail Properties Reit (NNN) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Shareholder Keybank National Association Raised Stake by $2.72 Million as Stock Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 20,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 643,443 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.95 million, up from 622,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $145.31. About 1.31 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 25/04/2018 – GE Didn’t Respond and There Are No Active Talks With Danaher; 09/03/2018 – DANAHER TO BUY INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTED-OC Oerlikon prepares IPO for drives division; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit (NNN) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 37,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 844,035 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.75 million, down from 881,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in National Retail Properties Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 465,692 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62 million for 20.00 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

