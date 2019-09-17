Agf Investments Has Cut Its Intuit (INTU) Stake; Instructure (INST) Sellers Increased By 7.88% Their Shorts

Agf Investments Inc decreased Intuit Inc. (INTU) stake by 2.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 8,203 shares as Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 283,065 shares with $73.97M value, down from 291,268 last quarter. Intuit Inc. now has $69.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $268.54. About 777,030 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT INC – NOW EXPECTS FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 CONSUMER GROUP REVENUE GROWTH OF 12 TO 13 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) had an increase of 7.88% in short interest. INST’s SI was 4.07M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.88% from 3.77 million shares previously. With 346,600 avg volume, 12 days are for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)’s short sellers to cover INST’s short positions. The SI to Instructure Inc’s float is 13.88%. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 222,769 shares traded. Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST) has declined 8.97% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INST News: 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 25c-Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C TO 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees 2Q Rev $49.1M-$49.7M; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 30/04/2018 – Instructure 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/05/2018 – INSTRUCTURE INC – MITCH MACFARLANE, INSTRUCTURE’S COO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY; 30/04/2018 – INSTRUCTURE 1Q REV. $48.0M, EST. $47.1M; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.9% Position in Instructure; 30/04/2018 – Instructure Sees FY Rev $204.5M-$209.5M; 04/05/2018 – Instructure Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 8 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $292.63’s average target is 8.97% above currents $268.54 stock price. Intuit had 19 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26000 target in Friday, May 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $23900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 25 report. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 26 report. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 12 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Comm reported 663 shares stake. First Midwest Natl Bank Division holds 0.15% or 3,992 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Company holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd owns 2,375 shares. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.15% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 5,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl holds 8,397 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort LP holds 11,038 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Cadence Bank & Trust Na, Texas-based fund reported 2,486 shares. Alps Advsr reported 9,963 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 129,251 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.33% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,031 shares in its portfolio. Carderock Capital Mngmt accumulated 21,973 shares or 2.17% of the stock.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Intuit (INTU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$288, Is Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: INTU, ABT, EW – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Agf Investments Inc increased Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED) stake by 5,000 shares to 53,120 valued at $9.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) stake by 78,479 shares and now owns 526,857 shares. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was raised too.