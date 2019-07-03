Agf Investments Has Boosted Us Bancorp (USB) Stake by $1.29 Million as Share Price Declined; Scopus Asset Management LP Holding in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) Has Lowered by $7.95 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (Call) (DE) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 900,216 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co.: Previous Financial Services Net Income View Included $262M Provisional Tax Benefit Estimate, One-Time Deemed Earnings Repatriation Tax; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 26,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 488,929 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56 million, up from 462,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 1.57M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09 million for 14.60 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Limited Company holds 2,169 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.14% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,000 shares. Company Retail Bank reported 79,509 shares. Jones Financial Lllp invested in 54,297 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp invested in 2.69% or 1.83 million shares. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 11,536 shares stake. D E Shaw And invested in 3,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.13% or 16,800 shares. Holderness Invs Company owns 5,700 shares. Private Co Na invested in 2,580 shares. Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Inc has invested 0.09% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0.26% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 40,555 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Comml Bank holds 0.19% or 10,460 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64 billion and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (NYSE:URI) by 130,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $18.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Cap Management Inc has invested 0.58% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Schnieders Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Research Invsts holds 0.07% or 4.50M shares in its portfolio. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,012 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Farmers accumulated 70,512 shares. 20.72M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 44,682 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). The Virginia-based Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv holds 23,607 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Connable Office Inc has 0.54% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 57,446 shares. Sfe Counsel stated it has 32,633 shares. 8,637 were accumulated by Riverbridge Limited Liability Corp. Perkins Coie Tru Communications stated it has 0.62% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bbva Compass Bancorporation Incorporated accumulated 77,038 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

