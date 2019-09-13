Agf Investments Decreased Waste Management (WM) Position; Last Week Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $124 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 12.52% above currents $125.76 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by UBS. See Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $142.0000 New Target: $153.0000 Maintain

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $119.0000 New Target: $130.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $124 Maintain

Agf Investments Inc decreased Waste Management Inc. (WM) stake by 18.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 424,761 shares as Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 1.87 million shares with $215.99 million value, down from 2.30M last quarter. Waste Management Inc. now has $48.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.41. About 78,045 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.65 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc increased Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) stake by 27,403 shares to 58,633 valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) stake by 12,142 shares and now owns 83,991 shares. Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York owns 8,741 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Management holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 499,106 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And Company has invested 0.11% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,162 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 15,498 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 270,513 shares. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 9,989 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 360,054 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Savant Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 192,856 shares. 84,417 were accumulated by Pittenger And Anderson. Kistler holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 837 shares. Mechanics Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 17,884 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 2.30M shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Notis holds 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,900 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 2.11% above currents $113.41 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by Macquarie Research. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Assurant, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Global Housing segment provides lender-placed, homeowners, voluntary manufactured housings, and floods insurance services; renters insurance and related products; and mortgage solutions comprising property inspection and preservation services, valuation and title services, and other property risk management services. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products and related services, and extended service contracts for consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection services; and credit and other insurance services.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36M worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. on Thursday, March 21.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $125.76. About 2,977 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT 1Q NET OPER EPS $2.00, EST. $1.89 (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – S&P LOWERS ASSURANT RATING TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS ASSURANT INC.’S SHELF RATINGS, RATES SR NOTES; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – Assurant Trading Activity Jumps to More Than Six Times Average; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96