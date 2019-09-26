Agf Investments Decreased Position in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $3.85 Million as Shares Declined; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs LP (EPD) by $1.10 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp (EPD) by 15.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 39,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 214,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, down from 253,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prd Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 3.76 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 17.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 349,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 1.65 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 6.08 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0% or 11,675 shares. Ameritas Investment has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Veritable LP holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 13,232 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 1.20M shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 35,293 shares. Waratah Capital accumulated 0.28% or 216,302 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,249 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd invested in 961,373 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 7,516 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.11% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,207 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 0.43% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 539,860 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Goodhaven Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 800,871 shares.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 126,178 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lg Display Co. Ltd. Adr (NYSE:LPL) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,992 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 22.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.53 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

