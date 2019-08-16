Agf Investments Decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position; Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Intuit (INTU) Stake

Agf Investments Inc decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 0.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 12,555 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 1.32 million shares with $87.63 million value, down from 1.34M last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $39.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $44.66. About 3.98 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 2.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 39,509 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 1.63M shares with $427.40M value, down from 1.67M last quarter. Intuit now has $70.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $272. About 344,044 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Agf Investments Inc increased Cigna Corp. stake by 70,007 shares to 126,000 valued at $20.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Financial Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLF) stake by 210,127 shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.60 million activity. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Monday, June 10 the insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Backus Marcia E..

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5000 lowest target. $63.33’s average target is 41.80% above currents $44.66 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Among 11 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intuit has $285 highest and $225 lowest target. $255.18’s average target is -6.18% below currents $272 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $28000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $24400 target in Friday, May 24 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $25800 target in Friday, May 24 report. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $255 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 12. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28500 target in Friday, May 24 report.

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Godaddy Inc Cl A stake by 1.01M shares to 3.91 million valued at $294.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 295,996 shares and now owns 3.47M shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was raised too.