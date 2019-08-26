Agf Investments Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $21.92 Million as Shares Rose; Newmarket (NEU) Holder New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Holding by $303,100

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 217,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.94M, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 20/04/2018 – U.S. banks push mortgage apps as home lending slows; 10/05/2018 – Charter to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 14/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $18; 19/04/2018 – POLYMETAL POLYP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 20 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Newmarket Corp (NEU) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,402 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 17,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Newmarket Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $468.11. About 60,015 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1; 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 NewMarket Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 1.9% Position in NewMarket; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47,213 shares to 767,595 shares, valued at $204.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 15,434 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold NEU shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank reported 680 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Llc reported 2.68% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 2,303 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Chicago Equity Prns Limited holds 2,380 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,634 shares. 53,159 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 98,108 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 1,851 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 278 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Ser. Shelton Capital Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Profund Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 1,007 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.02% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU).

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NewMarket Corporation (NEU) CEO Teddy Gottwald on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NewMarket Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “NewMarket (NEU) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairview Cap Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,683 shares. Moreover, Carlson Cap Mgmt has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,803 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.22% or 383,221 shares. Macquarie Group accumulated 0.15% or 863,166 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 4,100 shares. Veritas Management (Uk) stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru reported 171,210 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oxbow Advsrs Limited owns 25,206 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Botty Investors Lc has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 81,293 shares. 3.55M are owned by Bahl & Gaynor. Ohio-based Cincinnati has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.74% or 1.86M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,251 shares to 35,212 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd. Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 7,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Singapore Etf.