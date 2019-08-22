Agf Investments Cut Its Vermilion Energy (VET) Stake as Valuation Declined; Beach Investment Management Raised Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $374,400

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 21,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 596,037 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 617,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 457,440 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Energy Ratings On Watch Positive; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION REVISES ’18 OUTPUT VIEW TO 86K-90K BOE/D VS 75K-77.5K; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY VERMILION IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES

Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 18.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 20,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 15.86 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT TO CREATE OPEN AI PLATFORM WITH 4 CHINA UNIVERSITIES; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP IS PLANNING TO RELEASE A LINE OF LOWER-COST SURFACE TABLETS AS SOON AS THE SECOND HALF OF 2018 – BLOOMBERG, CITING

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74 million and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,550 shares to 2,540 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Management LP reported 440,118 shares. Swedbank has invested 5.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 312,242 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Finance Incorporated has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Scholtz Limited Liability Corp invested in 86,009 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 105,439 are held by Verity And Verity Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&R Capital Mgmt holds 2.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,586 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Limited Partnership reported 551,246 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc owns 163,778 shares. Wendell David Assocs reported 2.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Bancshares Dept accumulated 104,362 shares. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 1.58% or 53,248 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt has 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.31M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Microsoft (Nasdaq: $MSFT) and Jio Join to Digitize India and NICE Ltd (Nasdaq: $NICE) Introduces Reg BI Surveillance Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Receives TSX Approval For Normal Course Issuer Bid – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zomedica Inc. Prepares to Launch Veterinarian Diagnostic Device, TRUFORMA(TM); Has Potential to Change Diagnostic Landscape in Animal Health (NYSE American: ZOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Vermilion Energy mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “42 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.