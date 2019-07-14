Agf Investments Cut Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Holding; Deere & Co (DE) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Agf Investments Inc decreased Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) stake by 18.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc sold 138,251 shares as Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)’s stock declined 12.17%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 615,547 shares with $4.40 million value, down from 753,798 last quarter. Hudbay Minerals Inc. now has $1.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 929,581 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 31.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Deere & Co (DE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 356 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 381 decreased and sold equity positions in Deere & Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 210.20 million shares, down from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Deere & Co in top ten positions decreased from 23 to 20 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 53 Reduced: 328 Increased: 257 New Position: 99.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HBM’s profit will be $15.64 million for 20.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) stake by 312,510 shares to 476,849 valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) stake by 1.02 million shares and now owns 2.66M shares. Amarin Corp. Plc Adr (NASDAQ:AMRN) was raised too.

The stock increased 2.55% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $165.37. About 2.27M shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Deere & Company (DE) has declined 1.30% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B

First Trust Bank Ltd. holds 12.28% of its portfolio in Deere & Company for 27,300 shares. Fourpoints Investment Managers S.A.S. owns 20,150 shares or 10.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Partners Lp has 8.71% invested in the company for 516,475 shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 6.69% in the stock. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 28,151 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.11M for 14.61 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $52.42 billion. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. It has a 16.1 P/E ratio. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.