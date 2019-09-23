Agf Investments Continues to Hold Holding in Universal Display Corp. (OLED); Invesco LTD (IVZ) Share Price Declined While Old National Bancorp Boosted Its Stake

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 23,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 90,483 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 66,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 8.07 million shares traded or 43.77% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 22/03/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH & INVESCO REAL ESTATE DEAL VALUED AT $145M; 08/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co’s Investment Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 03/04/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Dynamic US: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Universal Display Corp. (OLED) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 53,120 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.99 million, up from 48,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.97% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 05/03/2018 Adesis, Inc. Holds Expansion Ceremony to Celebrate Investment and Manufacturing Growth in Delaware; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.08% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 706,908 shares. 1492 Management Ltd reported 4,216 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 6,214 shares. Agf Investments owns 53,120 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability holds 193,918 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.03% or 3.94M shares in its portfolio. 4,014 are owned by Blair William And Communications Il. Texas Permanent School Fund has 28,836 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Com holds 50,203 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Co, Maryland-based fund reported 5,563 shares. 2,114 were reported by Institute For Wealth Management Limited Com. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Jennison Associates Limited Liability has 312,534 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.03% stake.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 502,048 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $14.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 374,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 79,896 shares to 749,535 shares, valued at $36.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

