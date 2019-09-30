Agf Investments Boosted Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Position by $6.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Crown Holdings (CCK) Valuation Rose, Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.27 Million

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 69,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 94,330 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 164,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 833,372 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr (BABA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 37,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 674,191 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.24M, up from 636,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CCK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 124.08 million shares or 4.83% less from 130.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Corp reported 9,548 shares. Voloridge Management Llc has 4,163 shares. 212 were reported by Meeder Asset Management. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 165,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 9,803 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Adage Gp Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 2.11 million shares. Moreover, Jefferies Ltd has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 5,352 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt invested in 4,653 shares. Utah Retirement reported 24,526 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co reported 670 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc reported 22,353 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 0.06% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 837 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 51,545 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.51 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 246,301 shares to 527,202 shares, valued at $60.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 13,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,490 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).