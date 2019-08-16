Agf Investments Boosted By $439,660 Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake; Perspecta (PRSP) SI Increased By 21.91%

Perspecta Inc (NYSE:PRSP) had an increase of 21.91% in short interest. PRSP’s SI was 1.41M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 21.91% from 1.16M shares previously. With 874,400 avg volume, 2 days are for Perspecta Inc (NYSE:PRSP)’s short sellers to cover PRSP’s short positions. The SI to Perspecta Inc’s float is 1.01%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $24.2. About 406,258 shares traded. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) has risen 6.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.92% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc increased First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stake by 52.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 8,455 shares as First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 24,518 shares with $1.30M value, up from 16,063 last quarter. First Solar Inc. now has $6.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.57. About 467,686 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 25/04/2018 – Exclusive – First Solar approaches banks for Aussie project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 26/04/2018 – First Solar to Build New Solar Module Mfg Plant Near Perrysburg, Ohio Flagship Plant

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology services to government clients in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company has market cap of $3.94 billion. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. It has a 54.03 P/E ratio. The firm also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $643,864 activity. TIMANUS H E JR also bought $643,864 worth of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) on Monday, August 5.

More notable recent Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Pivotal Software, Perspecta, and Agilent Technologies Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Perspecta Soared Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Perspecta receives $824M contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Perspecta Inc. (PRSP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold Perspecta Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 56.48 million shares or 3.98% less from 58.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 187,202 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 18,306 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 8,881 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Kwmg Lc accumulated 35,419 shares. Moreover, United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) for 220,061 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). Fayez Sarofim & reported 7,965 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp has invested 0% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). First Citizens Bankshares holds 0.05% or 6,233 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank Trust Division owns 5,434 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 113,504 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Co owns 9,457 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3,868 shares. The New York-based Etrade Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Among 4 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar has $75 highest and $6000 lowest target. $68’s average target is 10.44% above currents $61.57 stock price. First Solar had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 12,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 1.42M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Lc invested in 0% or 29 shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc has 0.13% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). D E Shaw Inc accumulated 156,308 shares. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 210,813 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 97,744 shares or 0% of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research accumulated 16,810 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 788,017 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sei Invests owns 84,075 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan reported 100 shares stake. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Walleye Trading Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 27,369 shares. 66,785 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company.

Agf Investments Inc decreased Health Care Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLV) stake by 152,790 shares to 565,325 valued at $51.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) stake by 16,444 shares and now owns 501,161 shares. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) was reduced too.