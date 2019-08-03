Agf Investments America Upped Its American Water Works Co. (AWK) Position by $1.03 Million as Shares Rose; Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding Held by Arosa Capital Management Lp

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 315.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 447,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 590,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.83 million, up from 142,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $77; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 27/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Buhari declares tenure extension of APC chairman, others as Illegal; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,989 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 60,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12 million shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9.6%; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 27/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Encourages Customers to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; 20/04/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces 2018 Environmental Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF UNIT’S EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 29/03/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo, Tilden to Participate in P3 Water Summit; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc by 232,700 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,000 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.