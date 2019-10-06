Agf Investments America Upped Equinix Reit (EQIX) Position; Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Agf Investments America Inc increased Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 5,432 shares as Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 16,361 shares with $8.25M value, up from 10,929 last quarter. Equinix Inc. Reit now has $48.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $581.65. About 255,382 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) investors sentiment is 1.17 in 2019 Q2. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is neither negative nor positive, as only 21 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 18 trimmed and sold stock positions in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 5.21 million shares, down from 5.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on August 10, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Apergy UNBRIDLED ESP Systems Installs Permanent Magnet Motor Powered by its SMARTEN Variable Speed Drive – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Putnam Announces Distribution Rates for Closed-End Funds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

It closed at $7.94 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust for 570,539 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 101,112 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 61,893 shares. The New Jersey-based Glovista Investments Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. National Asset Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 124,637 shares.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $390.68 million. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 16.97 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $61000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $561.22’s average target is -3.51% below currents $581.65 stock price. Equinix had 17 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Counsel invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 59,738 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America invested in 3.85% or 64,628 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 20,138 shares. Altfest L J & Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Barclays Plc holds 134,368 shares. Lpl Ltd Co holds 12,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Group has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 18,417 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.01% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Calamos Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).