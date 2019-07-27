Agf Investments America Trimmed Its Waste Management (WM) Holding by $893,834; Stock Price Rose; Strategic Global Advisors Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Decreased by $2.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 8,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, down from 66,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.5. About 1.72M shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 10/04/2018 – Waste Management: Board Member Thomas H. Weidemeyer Will Perform Chairman Role on Interim Basis; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 24,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,234 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $327,000, down from 27,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63 million shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – INCREASING LENDING TO CONSTRUCT AND MAINTAIN AFFORDABLE RENTAL HOUSING BY NEARLY 50 PERCENT TO $500 MLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video)

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 22,761 shares to 39,460 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 31,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,997 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22M was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celanese’s ‘surprisingly durable’ results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Investors Should Buy JP Morgan Stock Before JPMâ€™s Earnings – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,653 are held by Capital Intl Sarl. Rodgers Brothers Inc owns 10,778 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcf Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,296 shares. Endowment Management LP holds 0.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,400 shares. 493,901 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com. Moreover, B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Perigon Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Consolidated Inv Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 42,992 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. 2,000 were reported by Letko Brosseau & Assoc. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc owns 131,255 shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 1.52M shares or 0% of the stock. Grisanti Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Company has 1.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,490 shares. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 15.98M shares or 0.49% of the stock.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Realmoney.Thestreet.com with their article: “Waste Management Is Extended and Could Correct Lower – TheStreet.com” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 A-Rated Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd. by 3,165 shares to 47,524 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 29,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Advisors stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Bankshares & has invested 0.46% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Winch Advisory Lc holds 776 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 18,183 shares. Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.11% or 25,586 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 117,094 shares. Hugh Johnson Advsr Lc reported 3,162 shares stake. Bluestein R H And holds 2.49% or 438,243 shares. Cibc World Markets accumulated 0.12% or 247,478 shares. Guardian Lp stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Valley Advisers holds 0.01% or 336 shares. Synovus Finance Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 142,802 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 417,705 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 1.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 190,101 shares.