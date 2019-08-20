Agf Investments America Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Boosted as Shares Rose; Concho Resources Com Stk (CXO) Holder Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $7.02 Million as Valuation Declined

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk (CXO) by 638.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 63,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 73,812 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Concho Resources Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $72.36. About 1.73M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 29/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $164; RATING HOLD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Concho Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CXO); 28/03/2018 – U.S. oil producer costs climb with more drilling -Fed Survey; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Concho Resources 1Q EPS $5.58; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP to Expand Permian Basin Portfolio (Video); 26/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JACK HARPER SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN WELL EFFICIENCIES; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONSIDERATION TO EACH RSP SHAREHOLDER TO BE $50.24 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates RSP Permian, Inc. Acquisition

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $278.27. About 408,943 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.5% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) holds 98,106 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 8,004 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Corp has 7,213 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 2.55 million were reported by Generation Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 23,101 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited reported 1,967 shares stake. Axiom Int Invsts Limited Com De holds 92,648 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bluestein R H holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 1,452 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 460,776 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mufg Americas Holding Corp reported 8,811 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 279 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,063 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold CXO shares while 131 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 188.43 million shares or 0.36% less from 189.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 0.09% invested in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). L & S Advsrs holds 0.13% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 8,755 shares. Tributary Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 139,216 shares. 73,060 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated. Harvey Cap reported 2,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 37,545 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.07% or 20,300 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Atwood Palmer holds 0.01% in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) or 400 shares. At Commercial Bank reported 2,509 shares stake. Grassi Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO). Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 5,087 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 43,696 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NYSE:NKE) by 72,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (NYSE:LUV) by 123,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,531 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. The insider Helms Susan J bought $49,084. Shares for $139,800 were bought by Merriman Gary A. Shares for $654,000 were bought by HARPER JACK F. Schroer Brenda R bought 1,500 shares worth $104,500.