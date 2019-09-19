Agf Investments America Raised Western Digital Corp. (WDC) Stake By $998,891; Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (STNE) SI Increased By 11.6%

Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE) had an increase of 11.6% in short interest. STNE’s SI was 13.15 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.6% from 11.78 million shares previously. With 3.23 million avg volume, 4 days are for Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare (NASDAQ:STNE)’s short sellers to cover STNE’s short positions. The SI to Stoneco LTD. – Class Ahare’s float is 15.03%. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 1.55 million shares traded. StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc increased Western Digital Corp. (WDC) stake by 103.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 21,253 shares as Western Digital Corp. (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 41,848 shares with $1.99 million value, up from 20,595 last quarter. Western Digital Corp. now has $18.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.56. About 3.24 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -13.14% below currents $63.56 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Benchmark. Benchmark maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, September 6. Benchmark has “Sell” rating and $4600 target. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5500 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Longbow maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of WDC in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Company holds 4,239 shares. 2,396 were reported by Hudock Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 121,429 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.09% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Bb&T Securities Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 33,674 shares. Synovus holds 7,830 shares. 2.87 million were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Eqis owns 24,448 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. 2,283 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 86 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 42,049 shares. Bessemer Gru, New Jersey-based fund reported 11,668 shares. Hrt Limited Liability holds 30,079 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0.03% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC).

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. The company has market cap of $10.15 billion. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. It has a 194.57 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2018, the firm served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors.