Agf Investments America Raised Its Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) as Share Price Rose; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Allen Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $448,319 as Share Value Declined

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 2,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 28,269 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, up from 25,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.91 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/04/2018 – iWave Announces Salesforce Integration Available on the Salesforce AppExchange; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce agreed to pay $6.5 billion for MuleSoft last month; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Results Should See a Boost From Robust Tech Spending — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) –

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 32,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 187,344 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28 million, up from 155,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 393,935 shares traded or 38.67% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,116 shares to 355,685 shares, valued at $172.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,208 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19,891 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 48,500 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Savant Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd owns 5,324 shares. 40,972 are held by Buckingham Cap Management. Cypress Capital has 39,390 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 9,282 were accumulated by Livingston Group Asset Management Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited reported 2.52% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 1,189 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors. 1,145 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Com. South Texas Money Ltd reported 196,353 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 19,922 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 3,000 shares. 26,000 are owned by Eii Cap Mgmt. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc has 763,713 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Grp Inc Inc has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 414,596 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Co accumulated 123,974 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 39,678 shares. 7,406 are held by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 37,025 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Communication invested 0.05% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.34% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Sandy Spring National Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,000 shares. 866,352 are owned by Invesco Limited. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caxton Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,242 shares to 46,701 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,398 shares, and cut its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).