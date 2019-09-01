Agf Investments America Raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) Holding by $533,525; Share Value Rose; Mackenzie Financial Position in Gartner (IT) Has Raised by $11.17 Million as Valuation Declined

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.63. About 361,826 shares traded or 22.91% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gartner Inc (IT) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 73,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.96% . The hedge fund held 526,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.92M, up from 452,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Gartner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $133.67. About 426,984 shares traded. Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has risen 3.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IT News: 16/05/2018 – Teknowlogi Reinforces Need for Logistics Expert System (LES) at the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 23/05/2018 – Scandit Listed as a 2018 Cool Vendor in Gartner Report ‘Cool Vendors in Mobile and Wireless’; 15/05/2018 – Expel Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management; 08/05/2018 – Conversation.one Named ‘Cool Vendor’ for 2018 by Gartner; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 17/05/2018 – Dragos Named a 2018 Cool Vendor in Industrial IoT and OT Security by Gartner; 14/03/2018 – ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus Named a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for IT Service Management Tools; 11/05/2018 – Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Int; 15/05/2018 – Respond Software Named a Gartner 2018 Cool Vendor in Security Operations and Vulnerability Management; 07/03/2018 – Secureworks Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,391 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 1,408 shares. Neuberger Berman reported 623,091 shares. Fort Washington Investment Inc Oh owns 11,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hanseatic Services has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 92 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.99% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 745,430 shares. Scotia Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Ameritas Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 4,908 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 206,889 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 91,122 shares. 71,849 were accumulated by Agf Investments Inc. Trillium Asset Mngmt reported 0.59% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 258,390 shares or 2.33% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 8,587 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Opus Capital Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 1.81M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $95.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 55,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,632 shares, and cut its stake in Gatx Corp (NYSE:GMT).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.25 million activity.