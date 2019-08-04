Agf Investments America Position in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Increased by $388,607 as Stock Value Rose; As Monroe Cap (MRCC) Shares Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Cut Its Position

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $214.3. About 855,638 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS UPGRADE DRIVEN BY BELARUS’ STRENGTHENING, ALBEIT STILL WEAK, EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY POSITION; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 Enhanced Rating To Scago’s Series 2018a Certificates Of Participation; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Deerfield, Il’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Southeast Alabama Gas Supply District Gas Supply Revenue Bonds (Project No. 1), Series 2018; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A2/(P)A2 Long-Term and (P)Prime-1 Ratings of GlaxoSmithKline and Guaranteed Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fairview Park C.S.D., Oh’s Go At Aa2; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Atlantica Yields’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time B1 Cfr To International Textile Group; 27/03/2018 – Tesla Cut by Moody’s on Production Issues, Liquidity Concerns

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Monroe Cap Corp (MRCC) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 160,941 shares as the company's stock declined 7.18% . The institutional investor held 147,570 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 308,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Monroe Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $232.46M market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 61,808 shares traded. Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) has declined 15.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool" on March 06, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. MRCC’s profit will be $7.16M for 8.12 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Monroe Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,998 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: "M&A wrap: Apple, Intel, T-Mobile-Sprint, Charles Schwab, USAA, HGGC, Sterling Partners – Mergers & Acquisitions" on July 26, 2019