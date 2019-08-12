Agf Investments America Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Decreased by $4.95 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined, First Business Financial Services Has Decreased Position

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 22,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 36,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $275.24. About 229,375 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $35.47. About 36.28M shares traded or 44.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Expanded FDA Approval for Adults With Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares to 155,300 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: IDXX, WDC – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Buy IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IDEXX Labs Fetches Double-Digit Profit Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cahill stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 1,371 shares stake. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,568 shares. Moors And Cabot owns 6,940 shares. Moreover, Mairs Pwr has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 13,958 are owned by Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation owns 35 shares. Davis R M Inc invested in 1.21% or 144,971 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.08% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3,760 shares. Natl Pension invested in 116,470 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tru Department Mb Financial Bank N A reported 50 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 287,800 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 28,055 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & Com stated it has 110,996 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Pfizer Once Again the Most Shorted Dow Stock – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barry Invest Advsrs Limited Com reported 2.84% stake. Patten Gru invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Centurylink Mngmt has 1.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 78,935 shares. United Fire Group stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 2.45M shares or 0.41% of the stock. Opus Cap Group Ltd Co has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,902 shares. 128,629 are held by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Liability. Hourglass Lc holds 161,722 shares or 2% of its portfolio. Wafra Incorporated owns 51,051 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.8% or 76.69M shares. Cap Counsel holds 24,088 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 120,401 shares. Twin Capital Management reported 359,380 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability reported 502,725 shares.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD) by 280,385 shares to 493,196 shares, valued at $60.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 13,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).