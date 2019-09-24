Agf Investments America Position in Cree (CREE) Increased by $3.17 Million; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stock Value Rose While Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Lowered Holding

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 167,705 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N – EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MLN AND $378.0 MLN FOR FULL YEAR; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q EPS 88C; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – APPROACHING LAVA ALSO COVERED AND BLOCKED MAIN ACCESS ROAD TO POWER PLANT; ALTERNATIVE ACCESS ROAD IS CURRENTLY OPEN; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT SEES FY REV. $711.0M TO $735.0M, EST. $709.0M; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Lava Continues to Flow, May Reach Other Wells and Areas of Puna Facility; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAVA CONTINUES TO FLOW AND MAY REACH OTHER WELLS AND AREAS OF PUNA FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Cree Inc. (CREE) by 197.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 85,263 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 28,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cree Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 1.14M shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83 million for 56.07 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

