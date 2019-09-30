Agf Investments America Position in Agco Corp. (AGCO) Decreased by $752,983 as Stock Price Rose; Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Boosted Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Position

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 18.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 42,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 270,586 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.84 million, up from 228,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $119.3. About 262,712 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – VARIAN NOTIFIES SIRTEX IT WILL NOT SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO COMPETING BID; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN REITERATES BELIEF VARIAN SCHEME REMAINS IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS RANGE OF $475 MLN TO $550 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 47,684 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 57,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 152,298 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 10,080 shares to 399,237 shares, valued at $34.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,210 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 798,931 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited holds 13,702 shares. Fairpointe Cap Lc reported 242,374 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation owns 134,558 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% or 31,367 shares in its portfolio. Security National Trust, a West Virginia-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.14 million shares. Aperio Ltd Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% or 100,920 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 10,014 shares. American Century Companies Incorporated holds 342,835 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). State Street holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4.22M shares. Eqis Capital holds 0.02% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nordea Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 710,748 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 10,883 shares to 43,371 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

