Agf Investments America Maintains Position in Moody’s Corp. (MCO); As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted by $363,208 Its Holding

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook introduces bounty system to stop next Cambridge Analytica; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Mark Zuckerberg apologises amid EU grilling; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS OF FACEBOOK TERMS OF SERVICE: ‘l DON’T THINK THAT THE AVERAGE PERSON LIKELY READS THAT WHOLE DOCUMENT’; 26/03/2018 – CALIFORNIA AG BECERRA- SENT LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO FOR ANSWERS TO REPORTS THAT PERSONAL DATA WAS PROVIDED TO THIRD PARTIES WITHOUT KNOWLEDGE OR CONSENT; 20/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: The parliamentary inquiry into fake news has called on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to give evidence,; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SAYS SOME REGULATION `MAKES SENSE’

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Moody’s Corp. (MCO) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64 million, up from 34,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.43. About 412,827 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Issuer Rating To Gretna, La; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Finds Asset Price Growth Led to $600 Billion Increase in Consumer Spending since 2009; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Analytics Finds Asset Price Growth Led to $600 Billion Increase in Consumer Spending since 2009; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Banco Mercantil Do Brasil’s National Scale Rating And Places Its Ratings On Review For Downgrade; 14/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says China Unlikely To Meet U.S. Demands On Bilateral Trade; 14/03/2018 – Carillion Collapse Highlights Accounting Shortcomings — Moody’s; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Challenges Of Aging Populations In Some U.S. States Hindering Tax Revenue, Business Formation; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3/AAA.AR DEBT RATINGS TO TOYOTA COMPAñIA FINANCIERA DE ARGENTINA S.A. EXPECTED ISSUANCES; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA2 GO ON KENT CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, Ml; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Lc reported 28,400 shares stake. Fred Alger holds 3.23M shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Ser Lc stated it has 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Adage Cap Partners Gru Llc owns 2.99 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Pictet North America Advisors reported 3.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intact Management owns 7,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,359 shares. Doliver Advisors LP invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ashfield Partners Ltd Company reported 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dean Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,460 shares. California-based Dragoneer Invest Grp Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 4.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Highland Management Lp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Com reported 3.97% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.79 million was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of stock or 5,300 shares.

