Agf Investments America Lowered Position in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Rose; Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by $594,814

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (OPB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 31,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 866,446 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.16 million, down from 897,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Opus Bk Irvine Calif for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 25,866 shares traded. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has declined 26.35% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OPB News: 11/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) – CONCESSION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE APPROXIMATELY SEK 120 MLN IN NET REVENUES OVER 9-YEAR CONCESSION; 24/05/2018 – OPUS ISSUES BOND OF SEK 500 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – Opus Named a 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 08/05/2018 – Opus Bank Expands Its Los Angeles Commercial Banking Team; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 02/04/2018 – SPHERE 3D – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENTS OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH OPUS BANK AND FBC HOLDING S.A.R.L., AFFILIATE OF CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS; 29/05/2018 – OPUS GROUP AB (PUBL) OPUS.ST – VTV COMPANIES WILL BE CONSOLIDATED INTO OPUS ACCOUNTS FROM DATE OF ACQUISITION; 29/05/2018 – Opus Group: Opus acquires two vehicle inspection companies in Argentina; 23/04/2018 – Opus Bank Raises Dividend to 11c; 26/03/2018 – OPUS GLOBAL TO TAKE FULL CONTROL OF MATRAI ENERGY PLANT

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 691,689 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 664M RUPEES; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q REV. 12.1B RUPEES

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 75,434 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $28.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Univest Financial Corporatio (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Analysts await Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. OPB’s profit will be $11.90 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Opus Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.50M for 9.81 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

