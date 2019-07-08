Agf Investments America Lowered Its Cummins (CMI) Stake by $2.29 Million; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake in Pfizer (PFE) as Stock Value Declined

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,218 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 24,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $168.99. About 421,624 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc analyzed 8,636 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 457,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42 million, down from 465,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $240.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 10.63M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.86% stake. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Liability invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 0.12% or 2,135 shares. Halsey Associate Ct has invested 0.31% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canal Insur holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 166,050 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Elm Limited Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has 21.56M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.68% or 5.60M shares in its portfolio. Perkins Capital holds 1.66% or 59,449 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 2,299 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel owns 387,800 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt reported 10,659 shares stake. Swiss Comml Bank owns 0.99% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21.19 million shares. First Business Serv holds 0.06% or 8,146 shares in its portfolio.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares to 324,701 shares, valued at $61.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34B for 13.84 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $769,399 activity. Freeland Richard Joseph had sold 4,500 shares worth $675,000. $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS M.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 18,760 shares to 98,329 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,606 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,225 shares, and has risen its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.20 from last year’s $4.14 per share. CMI’s profit will be $683.53M for 9.73 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Commercial Bank And Com has 461 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett Co Ltd Company has 450 shares. Gradient Lc holds 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 72 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 1.53M shares. Moody State Bank Division stated it has 36,157 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 864,309 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.74% or 8,831 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates accumulated 591 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.35% or 439,590 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Trust Com has 0.19% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Polaris Greystone Fin Group Ltd Llc owns 0.14% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 11,096 shares. Utah Retirement reported 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 144,212 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Company owns 80,560 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 2,689 shares.