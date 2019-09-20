Agf Investments America Lifted By $897,232 Its Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) Stake; BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LTD ORDI (BJWTF) Shorts Down By 7.83%

Agf Investments America Inc increased Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 32,044 shares as Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI)’s stock rose 3.55%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 187,344 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 155,300 last quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit now has $1.95B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 235,871 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. Eckel Jeffrey bought $51,045 worth of stock.