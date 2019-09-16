Agf Investments America Increases Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); As Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Declined, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Upped by $7.76 Million Its Holding

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 168,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The institutional investor held 5.93 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.94M, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 921,074 shares traded or 0.35% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Names Fred Bohley CFO; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 07/05/2018 – Allison Transmission honored with membership in environmental stewardship program; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, up from 45,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $229,995 activity.

