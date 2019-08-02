Agf Investments America Increased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $318,045 as Valuation Rose; Argyle Capital Management Has Cut Waters (WAT) Position by $640,050 as Share Value Declined

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $273.07. About 1.16 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $208.26. About 269,700 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 10/04/2018 – Waters New ACQUITY UPLC PLUS Series Sets New Performance Benchmarks; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress such as Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares to 140,469 shares, valued at $11.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,851 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Finance Grp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cls Invs Limited Co accumulated 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Counselors invested 0.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.79% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Smith Salley And Associates holds 1.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 33,716 shares. Moreover, Northeast Invest Management has 2.79% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Liability Com has 64,941 shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter holds 12,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt Com owns 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 4,234 shares. Shelton holds 838 shares. Novare Limited Liability reported 32,130 shares. Assetmark reported 2,611 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 210,545 shares. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 59,306 shares. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.41 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider SILVEIRA MICHAEL F sold $2.33M. 22,400 shares were sold by Harrington Michael C, worth $5.26 million on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 10,800 shares valued at $2.51 million was made by Rae Elizabeth B on Tuesday, February 5.