Agf Investments America Increased By $2.74 Million Its Equinix Reit (EQIX) Position; Shorts at Costamare (CMRE) Raised By 16.93%

Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) had an increase of 16.93% in short interest. CMRE’s SI was 1.85 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 16.93% from 1.58M shares previously. With 276,400 avg volume, 7 days are for Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE)’s short sellers to cover CMRE’s short positions. The SI to Costamare Inc’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 79,989 shares traded. Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) has declined 12.23% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CMRE News: 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 11C; 01/05/2018 – COSTAMARE 1Q NET VOYAGE REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.1M; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Rev $92.8M; 14/03/2018 Costamare Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Costamare Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Costamare 1Q Net $12.3M

Agf Investments America Inc increased Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX) stake by 49.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 5,432 shares as Equinix Inc. Reit (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 16,361 shares with $8.25 million value, up from 10,929 last quarter. Equinix Inc. Reit now has $48.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $571.75. About 14,632 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $711.05 million. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit , including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. It has a 23.79 P/E ratio.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Ishares Msci China Etf (MCHI) stake by 12,034 shares to 34,350 valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 9,779 shares and now owns 47,684 shares. Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Equinix has $60500 highest and $48000 lowest target. $554.56’s average target is -3.01% below currents $571.75 stock price. Equinix had 16 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 19. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Nomura. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EQIX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 4.62% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 890,687 shares. Blair William And Il, Illinois-based fund reported 17,886 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.17% stake. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 111,351 shares. Chartist Inc Ca has 552 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 89,506 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. National Asset Inc invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.25% or 65,198 shares in its portfolio. 212,813 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 6,965 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp accumulated 3,593 shares or 0% of the stock. 950 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.04% or 199 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 558 shares.