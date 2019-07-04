Agf Investments America Holds Stake in American Water Works Co. (AWK); Puzo Michael J Maintains Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $164.06. About 356,414 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.65 TO $3.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.92/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q EPS $1.77

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,989 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 60,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 13/04/2018 – ILLINOIS AMERICAN WATER TO BUY ALTON REGIONAL WASTEWATER SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 31/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 25/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Missouri American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Commercial Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 41,561 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 151,121 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). First Foundation Advsrs reported 2,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 269,800 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust owns 16,052 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Pension Service, a Korea-based fund reported 214,766 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 0.08% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 3,594 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.31% or 19,543 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.81% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 327,131 shares. Principal Group Incorporated reported 429,709 shares. Arrowstreet Lp invested in 0.04% or 165,835 shares. Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Fmr Lc owns 79,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares to 129,851 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 22,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,647 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Indiana American Water Settlement Agreement Approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water’s Corporate Credit Rating of ‘A’, Its Stable Outlook, and Its A-1 Short-Term Credit Rating Receives Affirmation from Standard & Poor’s – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Water Works declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 27,619 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability reported 4,082 shares. 272,940 were reported by Panagora Asset Management Inc. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.1% or 253,962 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 310,579 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy And Associate accumulated 8,510 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charter Communications holds 9,725 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 1.05% or 149,628 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 34,128 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company invested in 14,448 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.2% or 6,812 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation: Gaining Strength As Industry Advances – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference – Business Wire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can Rockwell Automation Break the Cycle? – Motley Fool” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rockwell Automation Slumped 17.6% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,896 shares to 23,900 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).