Agf Investments America Holding in Agco Corp. (AGCO) Trimmed by $752,983; Cintas (CTAS) Holder Callahan Advisors Decreased Holding by $479,925 as Stock Price Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 2,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 12,962 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, down from 14,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 17.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 9,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 47,684 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70M, down from 57,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $73.69. About 302,028 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 56,574 shares to 85,263 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 32,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,344 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.36M for 22.74 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $557.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,151 shares to 69,186 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,917 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.