Agf Investments America Has Upped Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $16.44 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp sold 26,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 69,514 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.53M, down from 96,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $547.78. About 125,298 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 55,709 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29 million, up from 45,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $111.35. About 1.21M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,195 for 6847.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 81,300 shares to 380,826 shares, valued at $44.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 500,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) by 28,399 shares to 27,704 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc. by 33,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,600 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.