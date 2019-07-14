Agf Investments America Has Upped Its American Water Works Co. (AWK) Holding by $1.03 Million; Market Value Rose; Dearborn Partners Increased Its V F (VFC) Holding by $614,556; Shares Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corporation (VFC) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 7,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,169 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.17M, up from 294,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 1.50M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates; 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Adjusted EPS 67c; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCREASED 22 PERCENT (UP 17 PERCENT CURRENCY NEUTRAL) TO $3.0 BLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 9,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,989 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30M, up from 60,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in American Water Works Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $116.63. About 1.01M shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Sadsbury Township’s Wastewater System; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement To Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 12/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Launches 2018 Infrastructure Upgrade Map; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Holtz Curtis A. sold $2.14 million. Shares for $1.04M were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN on Monday, January 28.

