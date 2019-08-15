Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holding by $4.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Spears Abacus Advisors Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 22,208 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 14,647 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 36,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $274.83. About 160,338 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $907.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $200.74. About 20.21 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – APPLE IPAD GROWTH STRONG IN EUROPE, ASIA; GAINED MARKETSHARE; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 04/04/2018 – Apple Said to Work on Touchless Control iPhone Screen (Video); 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 04/04/2018 – Apple hires former Google executive as Al chief; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc invested 5.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvest Mngmt Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,148 shares. Oak Assoc Limited Oh holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 186,891 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New England Private Wealth Ltd has 26,898 shares. Inr Advisory Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 31,745 were reported by Df Dent. Truepoint reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mcgowan Grp Incorporated Asset Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability reported 2.2% stake. Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability invested in 359,056 shares or 3.56% of the stock. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 3.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 68,663 shares. Woodstock accumulated 62,646 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 525,307 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,750 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 17,524 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 757,778 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 31,788 shares. Allstate holds 1,363 shares. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 0.47% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 15,705 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 89,968 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Essex Svcs Inc holds 0.19% or 2,874 shares. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 1.58M shares or 2.16% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc, a Nevada-based fund reported 35 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Benjamin F Edwards And has 1,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hills Bankshares accumulated 1,464 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

