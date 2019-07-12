Agf Investments America Has Raised Its Holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $318,045; Shareholder Payden & Rygel Has Upped Us Bancorp (USB) Holding

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 86,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 458,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 371,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.98M, up from 57,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $290.6. About 1.02M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares to 10,218 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,851 shares, and cut its stake in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 575,153 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. Maine-based Schroder Investment Group has invested 0.43% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grand Jean Capital Mgmt invested in 7.32% or 65,666 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs holds 1.69% or 33,266 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter Inc holds 0% or 12,542 shares in its portfolio. Washington invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Pictet Commercial Bank Tru Limited reported 2.9% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Abner Herrman & Brock Limited holds 1.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 38,539 shares. Capital Fund Sa owns 14,513 shares. Baldwin Management Lc invested in 0.61% or 7,430 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated has 42,553 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Co has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 15,554 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs accumulated 740 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) by 259,500 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $933,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks (NYSE:STI) by 209,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,200 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).