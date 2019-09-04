Agf Investments America Has Raised Its First Solar (FSLR) Stake; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Lifted By $645,592 Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position

Agf Investments America Inc increased First Solar Inc. (FSLR) stake by 49.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 17,503 shares as First Solar Inc. (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 52,972 shares with $2.80M value, up from 35,469 last quarter. First Solar Inc. now has $6.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.94. About 17,906 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Capex $700M-$800M; 27/03/2018 – Arctech Solar Shipped 46MWp Mounting Structure to First Solar’s Gunma Project in Japan; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES $2.45 BLN TO $2.65 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – First Solar Sells 150-Megawatt Solar Project in Chile to Colbun; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 21.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 18,988 shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 109,268 shares with $3.75M value, up from 90,280 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $12.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 35,614 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Lc holds 22,060 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement reported 11,767 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 10,295 shares. Domini Impact Invests Limited Liability reported 6,929 shares stake. Landscape Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management reported 6,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 8,841 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Limited has invested 0.06% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Robecosam Ag reported 440,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa reported 587,711 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 88,640 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Parkside Bank And has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Legal And General Public Limited Co has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 126,292 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.05% or 210,813 shares in its portfolio.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,485 shares to 111,391 valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) stake by 3,914 shares and now owns 52,943 shares. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex has $47 highest and $44 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 21.56% above currents $37.43 stock price. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 11,636 shares to 28,641 valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 6,324 shares and now owns 24,237 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was reduced too.

