Agf Investments America Has Lifted Its Holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) by $533,525; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined, Holder Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Lowered Position by $1.14 Million

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 562,812 shares traded or 60.93% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 6,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $331.06. About 5.72M shares traded or 23.38% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China denies offering $200 bln package to slash trade gap; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER COMMERCIAL CEO DECLINES COMMENT ON REPORTS EMBRAER CLOSE TO SELLING CONTROL OF COMMERCIAL JET ARM TO BOEING BA.N; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.34 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 73,280 shares. 80,843 were reported by Amalgamated Fincl Bank. Jones Financial Cos Lllp owns 2,784 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 1,193 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.90M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.18% or 54,354 shares. Schulhoff And accumulated 1,655 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 5,263 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 704,696 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability holds 196,516 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company invested in 0.63% or 236,149 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Company reported 758,217 shares. Aqr Management Limited Liability Com owns 1.33M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35,069 shares to 101,579 shares, valued at $19.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 10,095 shares to 113,138 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,851 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment, Sweden-based fund reported 61,515 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 9,562 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 83,954 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 1,835 shares. American International Gru holds 0% or 37,951 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 206,889 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 623,091 shares. Mackenzie Financial holds 140,606 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alps Advisors accumulated 47,873 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bb&T Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 136,627 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 8,072 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 24,729 shares.