Agf Investments America Has Increased Cree (CREE) Position By $3.17 Million; Peconic Partners Lowered Its Dycom Inds (DY) Holding

Agf Investments America Inc increased Cree Inc. (CREE) stake by 197.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 56,574 shares as Cree Inc. (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 85,263 shares with $4.79 million value, up from 28,689 last quarter. Cree Inc. now has $5.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.13 million shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC CREE.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $30; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS IS TARGETED TO INCREASE ANNUAL REVENUES BY ABOUT $115 MLN IN FIRST 12 MONTHS POST ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Cree Brings Highest Reliability to Broadest Family of Metal COB LED Designs; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CREE); 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Cree Targets 4Q Loss 34c-38c Per Share; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 06/03/2018 – Cree Buys Assets of Infineon Technologies’ Radio Frequency Power Business for EUR 345M; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (DY) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc sold 12,000 shares as Dycom Inds Inc (DY)’s stock rose 13.10%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 6,000 shares with $353,000 value, down from 18,000 last quarter. Dycom Inds Inc now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 334,241 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 37.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Revenue $3.3B-$3.5B; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 EPS $4.78-$5.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 27.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.98 per share. DY’s profit will be $22.36M for 17.51 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Dycom Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dycom Industries has $6100 highest and $5400 lowest target. $59.33’s average target is 19.33% above currents $49.72 stock price. Dycom Industries had 4 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 17 by Wells Fargo. B. Riley & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 29 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold DY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 28.58 million shares or 3.92% more from 27.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 130,371 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Advisors Ltd Company reported 1,511 shares. Citigroup holds 102,239 shares. 54,738 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 2,100 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has invested 0.04% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Credit Suisse Ag reported 55,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 40,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 32,109 shares. 48,278 were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 5,370 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 5,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $120,145 activity. LE DUY LOAN T had bought 2,000 shares worth $120,145 on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Amer Rech Mgmt Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 56,099 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 3,890 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md reported 0% stake. 8,308 were reported by Fairfield Bush. State Street owns 2.70 million shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) or 14,417 shares. Parkwood Llc holds 10,850 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 96 shares. Cookson Peirce And Company Inc reported 1.49% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Us Comml Bank De reported 0% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 26,900 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 176 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 60,610 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) stake by 9,779 shares to 47,684 valued at $3.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ROP) stake by 1,824 shares and now owns 41,934 shares. Waste Connections Inc. was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Cree (NASDAQ:CREE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cree has $7200 highest and $3800 lowest target. $54.67’s average target is 9.87% above currents $49.76 stock price. Cree had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $7200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 21. Piper Jaffray downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) rating on Monday, August 26. Piper Jaffray has “Underweight” rating and $3800 target. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, August 21.