Agf Investments America Has Cut Waste Management (WM) Stake by $893,834; Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding Has Raised by Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (WM) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 8,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,998 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 66,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $118.85. About 771,445 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 11,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 142,077 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 130,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 7.96 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 060657 Company: PFIZER; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 27/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 30/04/2018 – Apixaban Market Extensive Analysis of Supply And Demand, Revenue, Risk and Share 2018-2025; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO) by 2,147 shares to 36,686 shares, valued at $6.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62M for 26.06 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings.