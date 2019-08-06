Agf Investments America Has Cut Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Stake by $628,641; Valuation Declined; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake by $1.91 Million; Share Value Rose

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 7,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 56,103 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 63,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 1.59 million shares traded or 10.48% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Adds ON Semi, Exits Albemarle, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE-DUPONT REPORT PACT IN HYDROPROCESSING; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PROJECTS REMAIN “ON TRACK” WITH 2018 SPENDING SEEN AT $550-$675 MLN – CEO; 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 03/04/2018 – Grace Completes Acquisition Of Albemarle Polyolefin Catalysts Business; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 16,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 716,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.48M, up from 699,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation has invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Temasek Holdings (Private) accumulated 0.02% or 19,536 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 8.59M shares. Washington-based Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has invested 4.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 141,587 shares. First Advsrs LP accumulated 0.52% or 2.22M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Congress Asset Management Ma reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Blue Chip invested 3.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 15.31M were accumulated by Principal Fin Gru. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,292 shares. Everence Capital Management accumulated 3.71% or 180,021 shares. 135,422 were reported by Wallington Asset Mngmt Lc. Ipswich Mngmt Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103,858 shares. Pittenger Anderson owns 128,807 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares to 35,461 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,038 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research Mgmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,050 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 3,004 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 106 shares. Mason Street Limited Company accumulated 15,087 shares. Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.59% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 55,000 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 13,398 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 4,842 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Enterprise Finance holds 0% or 200 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 352,831 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 1.26% or 24,871 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,600 shares. The Texas-based Moody Bancorporation Trust Division has invested 0.1% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Prudential Inc accumulated 0.01% or 98,212 shares.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 27,521 shares to 62,744 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).