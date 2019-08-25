Agf Investments America Has Boosted Its Moody’s Corp. (MCO) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Intelsat S.A. (I)

Agf Investments America Inc increased Moody’s Corp. (MCO) stake by 6.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Agf Investments America Inc acquired 2,147 shares as Moody’s Corp. (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Agf Investments America Inc holds 36,686 shares with $6.64 million value, up from 34,539 last quarter. Moody’s Corp. now has $39.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $210.4. About 852,761 shares traded or 0.10% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By B&M Clo 2014-1, Ltd; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $151.9 Million Of Ces Rmbs Issued From 2004 To 2007; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s sees limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports, economy; 24/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA AT THE END OF CREDIT RATING DOWNGRADE CYCLE AFTER MOODY’S RAISED OUTLOOK ON FRIDAY – TREASURY DIRECTOR-GENERAL; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1/Aa3.Ar Debt Ratings To Gpat Compañía Financiera S.A’s Class Xxxii Local Currency Notes; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 Rating To Avolon’s Extended And Repriced Term Loan B; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns New Baa1 Rating To Sabal Trail’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Novo Banco’s Deposit Ratings At Caa1, Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF BANCO SANTANDER MEXICO’S CROSS; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Lincoln County Public Hospital District No. 3, Wa’s Issuer Rating To A3

Among 4 analysts covering Intelsat (NYSE:I), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intelsat has $57 highest and $2200 lowest target. $39’s average target is 111.96% above currents $18.4 stock price. Intelsat had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $24 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) latest ratings:

Agf Investments America Inc decreased Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) stake by 20,678 shares to 119,029 valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) stake by 10,733 shares and now owns 45,063 shares. Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -3.81% below currents $210.4 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MCO in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Underweight” rating. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Financial Cap has 0.39% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,132 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.04% or 33,263 shares in its portfolio. Davis reported 205,000 shares. 308,480 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement. Element Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.04% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bridges Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 4,050 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 8,800 shares. City Co has invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 2,115 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated reported 8,405 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Prns Mngmt Communication reported 13,099 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has 0.03% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 78,398 shares. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.5% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

The stock decreased 4.86% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 1.15M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Intelsat S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational firms, and ISPs; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S. government and other military organizations and their contractors. It currently has negative earnings. It provides various on-network services, including transponder services; managed services that combine satellite capacity, teleport facilities, satellite communications hardware, and other ground facilities to provide managed and monitored broadband, trunking, video, and private network services to customers; and channel services primarily used for point-to-point bilateral services to telecommunications providers.

