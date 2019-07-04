Agf Investments America Has Boosted Ecolab (ECL) Position by $634,656 as Share Value Rose; Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Position Maintained by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 75,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.17M shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.20 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 93,459 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 9.77% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OCEANFIRST FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $55.7 MLN VS $41.5 MLN FOR SAME PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q EPS 12c; 05/04/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 OceanFirst at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 3,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,225 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46M, up from 72,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $199.78. About 569,564 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.23 TO $1.29, EST. $1.28; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14,568 shares to 10,218 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,851 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 354,609 shares. Cahill Inc reported 1,448 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 126,978 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 76,315 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 1.72% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M Hldgs Secs stated it has 0.29% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Asset Inc owns 11,043 shares. 30 were accumulated by Hillsdale Invest Inc. Jones Financial Companies Lllp has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 517,671 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 2,037 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 43,502 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 1,117 shares. Monarch Mngmt holds 1,221 shares. Field & Main Comml Bank stated it has 450 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Investment Mngmt Md accumulated 57,893 shares. 9,129 were reported by Glenmede Trust Company Na. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Castine Cap Management stated it has 104,091 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 2,908 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 158,599 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.02% stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 82,954 shares stake. Trexquant LP invested in 0.02% or 13,500 shares. Teton Advsrs holds 25,150 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Raymond James Fincl Services reported 15,944 shares stake. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 909 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.22 million activity. Lloyd John K bought $125,350 worth of stock.