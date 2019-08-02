Agf Investments America Has Boosted Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) Holding by $1.46 Million; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Boosted General American Investors (GAM) Stake by $499,092

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp. (AOS) by 78.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 27,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 62,744 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 35,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 2.45M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.3. About 84,012 shares traded or 133.32% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 108,405 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corporation reported 0.7% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Jacobs And Ca holds 0.04% or 7,516 shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Zuckerman Invest Grp Limited Liability Company has 15,510 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 144,722 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0.03% or 560,862 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 126,200 shares. 2,149 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc holds 0% or 2,158 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Co accumulated 25,682 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has 51,235 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bulldog Investors Ltd reported 290,602 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Columbia Asset Management holds 79,389 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 215,675 shares stake.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares to 111,391 shares, valued at $14.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp One Trading LP owns 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 188 shares. Bell State Bank holds 0.09% or 6,431 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 348 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 978 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 390,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conestoga Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,153 shares. Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 11,850 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 7,500 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Stifel Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 133,884 shares. 115,412 are held by Chevy Chase Tru. 26,903 are held by Nomura Holdg. Advisor Prns Ltd Llc reported 4,377 shares stake. Investec Asset Limited accumulated 521,711 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. JONES PAUL W sold $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,200 shares valued at $660,244 was made by Goodwin Wallace E on Wednesday, February 6.

